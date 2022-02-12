WE were amazed by how much photographic talent there is in Pembrokeshire.
When the Western Telegraph put a shout out for your best photos of the county we were inundated with gorgeous shots.
With no further ado, during a rainy weekend, why not look through some fantastic photos of the area.
Thank you to everyone who sent in photos.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.