WALES captain Dan Biggar was rudely interrupted by Wales Economy Minister Vaughan Gething in a pre-match press conference.
A Microsoft Teams mishap meant a recording of Gething was suddenly played during the press call.
Another episode of "zoom's gone wrong" Season 4— Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) February 11, 2022
Pretty sure this is the first time @vaughangething has featured in a @WelshRugbyUnion Captain's Run...👀#ohmygod pic.twitter.com/ksKxdOiTTe
Biggar took it with a pinch of salt saying: "It wasn't that bad what I was saying was it?"
Wales host Scotland at 2.15pm today in the Six Nations.
Biggar will receive his 100th cap along with outside centre Johnathan Davies.
Wales had a nightmare start to the Six Nations losing to Ireland 29-7 in Dublin last weekend.
Scotland on the other hand had a very succesful start retianing the Calcutta Cup with a nail biting 20-17 win over England.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.