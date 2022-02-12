WALES captain Dan Biggar was rudely interrupted by Wales Economy Minister Vaughan Gething in a pre-match press conference.

A Microsoft Teams mishap meant a recording of Gething was suddenly played during the press call.

Biggar took it with a pinch of salt saying: "It wasn't that bad what I was saying was it?"

Wales host Scotland at 2.15pm today in the Six Nations.

Biggar will receive his 100th cap along with outside centre Johnathan Davies.

Wales had a nightmare start to the Six Nations losing to Ireland 29-7 in Dublin last weekend.

Scotland on the other hand had a very succesful start retianing the Calcutta Cup with a nail biting 20-17 win over England.