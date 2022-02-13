It's looking impressive.
Western Telegraph has got hold of some of the latest photos to be taken of Haverfordwest High VC's extraordinary new school to be opened in the summer.
All photos by Tim Evans
The £48.7m facility is being built in Prendergast and will accommodate 1500 pupils aged 11-16.
There will also be 250 sixth form pupils attending the state-of-the-art education facility which will provide £4.6m worth of leisure provision.
This latest set of photos were taken on Friday, February 11.
Externally, the scheme will boast extensive sports facilities including playing fields, a WRU 3G standard rugby pitch and tennis facilities as well as parking, coach drop-off.
