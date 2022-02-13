It's looking impressive.

Western Telegraph has got hold of some of the latest photos to be taken of Haverfordwest High VC's extraordinary new school to be opened in the summer.

Western Telegraph: The new school in Haverfordwest will cost over £48mThe new school in Haverfordwest will cost over £48m

All photos by Tim Evans

The £48.7m facility is being built in Prendergast and will accommodate 1500 pupils aged 11-16.

There will also be 250 sixth form pupils attending the state-of-the-art education facility which will provide £4.6m worth of leisure provision.

Western Telegraph: Top class leisure provision will be providedTop class leisure provision will be provided

This latest set of photos were taken on Friday, February 11.

Externally, the scheme will boast extensive sports facilities including playing fields, a WRU 3G standard rugby pitch and tennis facilities as well as parking, coach drop-off.

Western Telegraph: The new Haverfordwest High VC School opening this summerThe new Haverfordwest High VC School opening this summer

Western Telegraph: The old school which has been demolishedThe old school which has been demolished