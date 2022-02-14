A MAN from Herbrandston drove at almost twice the speed limit, a court heard.

Twenty-six-year-old Thomas Russell, of the village’s Fairmeadow Close, was caught driving his BMW along Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke, going at 67mph in a 30mph zone.

The incident happened on October 5 last year and the means by which the speed was recorded was laser.

Russell was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure on January 11.

On February 9 Haverfordwest Magistrates Court fined Russell £133 and added six points to his licence.

He’ll also pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Russell has until March 9 to pay the outstanding debt.