A WOMAN from Milford Haven has been fined for speeding.
Hayley Williams, of the town’s Hakin Drive, was caught doing 58mph in a 50mph zone in her Nissan Qashqai.
The incident occurred on the A40 at Llanllwch, Carmarthen, in March of last year.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 9, thirty-eight-year-old Williams pleading guilty to one charge of speeding.
She was fined £66 and had three points added to her licence.
She’ll also pay a surcharge of £34
Williams will pay the outstanding debt at £24 a month starting March 9.
