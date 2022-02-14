A WOMAN from Milford Haven has been fined for speeding.

Hayley Williams, of the town’s Hakin Drive, was caught doing 58mph in a 50mph zone in her Nissan Qashqai.

The incident occurred on the A40 at Llanllwch, Carmarthen, in March of last year.

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 9, thirty-eight-year-old Williams pleading guilty to one charge of speeding.

She was fined £66 and had three points added to her licence.

She’ll also pay a surcharge of £34

Williams will pay the outstanding debt at £24 a month starting March 9.