Latest news and what's been happening in Pembrokeshire: Man caught driving on cocaine

By Harry Jamshidian

Last updated:

  • -Latest Covid figures released this afternoon
  • -Re-cap of some of the best stories through the week
  • -Coming up: an exclusive interview with new Pembroke County Cricket president