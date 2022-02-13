Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

Latest news and what's been happening in Pembrokeshire: Man found to be driving on drugs after crash

Menu

Latest news and what's been happening in Pembrokeshire: Man found to be driving on drugs after crash

By Harry Jamshidian

Last updated:

  • -Latest Covid figures show fall in cases since last report
  • -New Pembroke Cricket Club president: "There's a buzz about the club."
  • -Re-cap of some of the best stories through the week