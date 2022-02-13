PURE West Radio has been hit by a scam.
The radio station's Facebook Page has warned listeners about messages sent from a 'clone page', inviting unsuspecting victims to accept a friend request.
The request then asks for the victim to enter details including bank details.
The link begins: "Hi, congratulations you have been chosen as today's winner.
"To recieve your prize follow the steps below."
Pure West Radio has advised they have not sent any requests and to never give out bank details to unknown addresses.
The station advises that if you receive the link, to report it and delete it.
