CASE rates have dropped since the last report in the latest Covid figures.
There have been 213 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the latest set of figures according to Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today (Sunday, February 13), state there were 107 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 57 in Pembrokeshire and 49 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 77,757 – 43,364 in Carmarthenshire, 23,265 in Pembrokeshire and 11,128 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on February 6 there were 25,497 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,651 were positive.
There was no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 689 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,495 new cases of coronavirus and 1 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 800,316 cases and 6,913 deaths.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.