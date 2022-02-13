HAVERFORDWEST COUNTY 0 ABERYSTWYTH TOWN 0

HAVERFORDWEST County AFC were left to rue a superb penalty save from visiting keeper Alex Pennock as Aberystwyth Town held on for a goalless draw at Bridge Meadow on Friday night.

With 16 minutes to go, substitute Alhagi Touray Sisay was pulled back in the box, but when Danny Williams stepped up, the Aber keeper dramatically dived to his right to maintain his clean sheet.

Pennock had come into the side to replace Gregor Zabret, following their 2-0 win over the Bluebirds last time out, and made a couple of decent saves to deny the Bluebirds the three points on the night.

Kieran Lewis hit the crossbar amongst a host of opportunities for the hosts, but neither side was able to break the deadlock.

Interim manager Gary Richards made three changes to the side that lost to Aber last Tuesday, with Kyle Patten, Kieran Lewis and Corey Shephard coming into the starting line-up in place of Jazz Richards, Kurtis Rees and Ricky Watts.

Second-from-bottom Haverfordwest showed their attacking intent from the off, with Jordan Davies curling a dangerous cross past the post from the left, and Ryan George did the same from the opposite flank.

Urged on by the home supporters, Dylan Rees headed wide from Elliott Scotcher’s corner, and Jack Wilson sent a shot wide in what was a promising start to the game.

Following a series of corners Pennock appeared to pull off a super save, touching a volley from Kieran Lewis over the crossbar, though a goal kick was given.

Jamie Veale had Aber’s first attempt blocked, but back came the dominant hosts with Corey Shepherd - making his first start since rejoining the club - seeing a goalbound effort gathered by Pennock low down.

Matty Jones sent in a dangerous cross for Aber, easily collected by Lee Idzi in the home goal, before George crossed for a glorious opportunity for Davies, who missed from close range.

Visiting supporters were hoping for an improvement after the break and they got it, with Matty Jones almost picking out Harry Franklin, who was voted Cymru Premier Player of the Month on a supporters’ poll.

Aber, however, had a huge let off when Kieron Lewis’ shot cannoned off the crossbar to safety, and then Wilson’s dangerous cross flicked a blue head and fizzed past Pennock’s far post.

Sam Phillips then shot wide for Aber, and Franklin nodded Jones’ corner past the post with Aber now competing better.

Pennock punched a few corners clear to safety, but then with sixteen minutes to go came what looked to be a defining moment when sub Touray Sisay was pulled back in the box by substitute Ben Wynne. and a penalty was awarded.

With Bridge Meadow holding its breath Danny Williams stepped up, and Pennock dramatically dived to his right to pull off an absolutely brilliant penalty save, his second in three starts for Town this season.

Corey Shepherd shot wide and Williams blasted over, before Jonathan Evans came on up front for Aber and he himself had a shot from a great position out on the left saved by Idzi just on the ninety.

Into injury time and Pennock denied Sisay again at his near post, before Veale almost picked out the flying Lee Jenkins at the far post, but the match ended goalless.

Next up for Haverfordwest is a trip to north Wales to face Cefn Druids in two weeks time (February 26) at The Rock in the final game of Phase One. Kick-off is 12:45.

HAVERFORDWEST: Idzi, Wilson, D. Rees (C), Patten, Scotcher, George, Lewis, Shephard (K. Rees 81′), Williams, Fawcett (Touray Sisay 72′), J. Davies. Substitutes not used: Gajda, A. Jones, Humphreys, L. Davies, Watts

ABERYSTWYTH: Pennock, Rimmer, Davies, Bradford, Jenkins, Thorn (C), M. Jones, Veale, J. Owen (Evans 79′), Franklin, Phillips (Wynne 72′). Substitutes not used: O. Jones, Orford, T. Owen, Allen, J. Jones

Attendance: 560.