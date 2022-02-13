A MAN was charged this weekend with driving while uninsured and driving without a licence, and then, after being involved in a road collision, was found to be driving on drugs.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing reported the incident which took place in Freshwater East on Saturday, February 12.
The man failed a roadside drugwipe for cocaine.
A statement from the police said:
"A man was charged with disqualified driving and driving while uninsured.
"Following an road traffic collision in the Freshwater East area yesterday, the male also failed a roadside drugwipe for cocaine, for which he has been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples."
