Here are the death notices published in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, February 9.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Shirley Marie Chappell

CHAPPELL Shirley Marie Shirley passed away peacefully at The Oaks Carehome, Newtown on the day of her 60th Wedding Anniversary 22nd January 2022, aged 81 years. Sister to Frederick and Graham UTTING, loving wife of Robert, Mother to Susan, Raymond & Yvonne, Grandmother to Greg, Adele, Jessica, Matthew, Elicia, James & Cerys and Great Grandmother to Nola, Ieuan, Grace, Olivia, Harry and Gracie. The funeral service will take place on Tue 15 February at 12 noon, St. Eata's Church, Atcham, Shrewsbury. Donations if desired to HOPE MS Therapy Centre, Milford Haven. R G Peate Funeral Services, Welshpool Tel: 01938 810657.

Mr Frederick Ward

Mr. Frederick Ward Pembroke Dock (Formerly of Angle) The death occurred peacefully at his home and surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 30th. January of Mr. Fred Ward, most recently of Bellevue Terrace, Pembroke Dock but a resident of Angle for very many years. He was 93. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 15th. February with a service at St. Mary's Church, Angle at 2.00.pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Due to the restrictions still in place, numbers may be limited inside the Church but all are welcome outside. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Fred for St. Mary's Church, Angle may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Elspeth Mary Evans

Evans Mrs Elspeth Mary Evans - Fishguard Peacefully on Wednesday 2nd February at Withybush Hospital, Elspeth of West Street, Fishguard. Beloved wife of the late Meurig Evans (The Saddlers), loving mother of Neil, David and the late Anna and a much-loved grandmother of Sian & Rhys. Funeral service on Thursday 17th February at St Mary's Church, Newport at 11:30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'M.S. Society' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Brenda Mavis Eynon

MRS. B.M. EYNON PEMBROKE DOCK It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mrs Brenda Mavis Eynon, of Sycamore Street, Pembroke Dock, who passed away at South Pembrokeshire Hospital on Saturday 29th January 2022 aged 88 years. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 17th February at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

David Lloyd Tozer

David Lloyd Tozer of Haverfordwest David passed away peacefully at Glangwili General Hospital, Caramarthen on 27th January 2022 aged 79 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service, Friday 18th February 2022 at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. David will be leaving from Roy Folland & Son Chapel of Rest at 1.10pm on the afternoon of the funeral for anyone who would like to pay their respects. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of David for the British Heart Foundation or Macmillan Cancer Support can be sent to your chosen charity. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mr Steve Church

Mr Steve Church - Crundale Suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 30th January at Withybush Hospital, Steve of Crundale. Beloved husband of Margot, loving father of Matthew & Daniel and a treasured grandfather of Ariana & Leyla. Funeral service on Friday 18th February at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Muriel Taylor

Mrs Muriel Taylor Pembroke The death occurred peacefully at her home on her 94th birthday of Mrs Muriel Taylor, she lived on Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke. Muriel was predeceased by her husband John and will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law Jane and Chris, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Sue and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The funeral service takes place on Friday, 18th February at St. Faith & St. Tyfei Church, Lamphey at 11.30am followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.00pm. Colorful clothing is preferred. There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Muriel made payable to either Paul Sartori Foundation or Alzhiemer's Society c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth or via website www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Mr Stuart Lloyd

Mr Stuart Lloyd - Fishguard Peacefully at his home on Saturday 29th January following a short illness, Stuart of Fishguard. Devoted and very much loved husband of Ruth, a loving father, adored Gramps and treasured son of Ann and the late Hywel. Funeral service on Monday 14th February at the Chapel of Rest, Fishguard at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2:30pm. The family invite you to wear something red to celebrate the love we have for Stuart. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Doris Edwards

Mrs Doris Edwards Narberth Her death occurred peacefully on 29th January Mrs Doris Edwards, she was aged 90 and lived in Chapelfield Gardens, Narberth. Doris will be sadly missed by daughter and son-in-law Ann and Alan, son and daughter-in-law Gareth and Yvonne, son Bryn and daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and grandchildren Angharad, John, Sian, Nia and great granddaughter Charlotte. The funeral service takes place on Monday, 14th February at Bethesda Baptist Church, Narberth at 12 noon followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.00pm Family flowers only with donations in memory of Doris made payable to West Wales Ambulance Service c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via website www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Heidy Ferrer Llewhellin

LLEWHELLIN Heidy Ferrer Peacefully at Glangwili Hospital on Thursday 27th January 2022 Heidy Ferrer Llewhellin of Little Haven aged 48 years. Dearly loved wife, mother and daughter Heidy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 15th February 2022, 11:30am at St. David and St. Patrick Catholic Church, Haverfordwest. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest SA61 1RP or contact Paul Sartori on 01437 763223 for payments over the phone. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Mr Bryan Redvers Davies

Mr Bryan Redvers Davies - Fishguard Sadly on Wednesday 26th January at Withybush Hospital, Bryan of Fishguard. Beloved husband of Eira, loving father of Gerwyn & Rhiannon, much loved grandfather, great grandfather and a dear brother. Funeral service on Friday 11th February at The Chapel of Rest, Fishguard at 1pm followed by a family service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Myeloma UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Mr William John Howard Noakes

MR. W.J.H. NOAKES PEMBROKE The death occurred peacefully on Thursday 27th January 2022 at Holyland Care Home, Pembroke of Mr. William John Howard Noakes aged 87 years formerly of North Street, Pembroke Dock. Beloved Husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 17th February at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu of flowers if so desired for 'Patch' Pembrokeshire Action To Combat Hardship c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Frances Carol Edwards

Frances Carol Edwards Formerly of Haverfordwest Died peacefully on 18th January 2022 aged 81. Wife of the late Owen Edwards, sister of Lesley and Richard. Funeral at St. James Great, Walwyns Castle at 12:30pm on 11th February 2022 followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1:45pm. Due to current restrictions only 40 mourners can attend inside the church and 32 at the crematorium. However there are no restrictions if you wish to stand outside to pay your respects at both venues. Family flowers please, donations payable to NHS Charities Together c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd. The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via website www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Mr Arthur James "bill" Bailey

Mr. Arthur James "Bill" Bailey Knowling Mead, Tenby The death occurred peacefully at his home on Sunday 9th. January of Mr. Bill Bailey of Knowling Mead, Tenby. He was 98. Bill passed away surrounded by his children, Michael, Eileen and Pauline, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral took place on Tuesday 25th. January with a service at Holyrood and St. Teilo's Catholic Church conducted by Fr. Mansel Usher and Fr. Owen McGreal followed by interment at Tenby Cemetery with his late wife, Margaret (Molly) The funeral arrangements were carried out by John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN.

Mr David Tinker

Mr. David Tinker Pembroke Dock (Formerly of Pembroke) The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday 30th. January of Mr. David Tinker of Springfield Road, Pembroke Dock. David was 83 and lived for many years at St. Daniel's Hill, Pembroke. He will be greatly missed by all his family and very many friends. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 16th. February with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30.pm. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Patricia Anne Marchant

Mrs. Patricia Anne Marchant Haverfordwest formerly of Milford Haven The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Thursday 3rd February of Mrs. Patricia Anne Marchant, aged 71 years of Douglas James Way, Haverfordwest and formerly of Milford Haven. Pat will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 17th February 2022 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Please note, the crematorium chapel can only accommodate 32 invited mourners. There are no restrictions to numbers outside the chapel in the crematorium grounds. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Mr Glyn And Mrs Betty John And Cannon

Mr. Glyn John and Mrs. Betty Cannon Formerly of Haverfordwest Glyn John, a resident of East Park Care Centre and formerly of Queensway Haverfordwest passed away peacefully following a short illness at Withybush Hospital on 26th January 2022 aged 92 years. His sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Cannon, formerly of Jury Lane Haverfordwest, passed away peacefully at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke on 28th January 2022 aged 94 years. A joint funeral service for family and friends will be held at St Davids Church, Prendergast, Haverfordwest at 11.00 am on Friday 11th February 2022, followed by burial at City Road Cemetery. Due to present restrictions, numbers are limited. If you wish to attend, please contact either Ian John or Stephen Cannon. Following the funeral service, the family will be inviting attendees to the Golf Club at Haverfordwest for light refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to either Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity, Europa House, 115, Charles Street, Milford Haven, SA73 2HW in memory of Glyn or Ashdale Care Home, Golden Lane, Pembroke, SA71 4PR in memory of Betty. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821).

Eirwen Thomas

THOMAS Eirwen Peacefully at The Meadows Nursing Home, Johnston on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Anne Eirwen Thomas, 37 Maes Curig, Parrog Road, Newport (formerly of Alltclydach) aged 80 years (long serving member of St. John's Ambulance Newport Division). Beloved wife of Alun, much loved mother of Simon and the late Timmy, dear mother-in-law of Lynda, dear sister of Sarina and her husband Donald, proud grandmother of Danny, Kayleigh and Jordan, great-grandmother of Daisy, Ruby, Ricky and Noah. Public funeral service on Friday, February 11 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30 am. The cortege will leave Maes Curig at 10.40am. No flowers by request but donations, if desired, to "Epilepsy Action" being received by Mrs Lowri Evans of Colin Philips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan Tel: 01239 621192.