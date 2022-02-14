A pioneering Pembrokeshire craftsman, whose work has been collectable for over half a century, has died at the age of 92.

Tony Markes, who established Tenby Pottery with his wife Boo in 1958, had a contrasting side to his life away from his creations in clay.

For nearly 30 years he was a Justice of the Peace on the South Pembrokeshire bench of magistrates, retiring in 2000 as its chairman.

At the time he was commended for his high standard of justice, humanity and humour – the latter trait which could not be suppressed even when he exchanged his clay-covered clothes for a courtroom suit.

Mr Markes trained at Worcester School of Art where he met Boo. The couple married and began saving money to fulfil their ambition of setting up a pottery in a seaside area.

They came to Tenby, with just £250 to their name, at the recommendation of college friends from Carmarthen. At the time there were no other full-time potters in Pembrokeshire.

The couple established Tenby Pottery in Upper Frog Street and developed the first of the three signature styles that would see their work in demand throughout the world, as well as locally.

As well as the everyday range of pots, vases, dishes and plates, the pottery produced 10,000 individual commissions, from house signs to a full dinner service and an order including more than 1,000 ashtrays for an hotel in the Virgin Islands.

The couple semi-retired in December 1992, but still continued producing a limited edition of pottery from their home studio in Tenby.

They were delighted when a private collection of their work was featured on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow at Pembroke Castle.

“It’s nice to still be here to see it and to know the pottery will be around long after we are gone,” Mr Markes said at the time.

He and his wife were always grateful for the welcome that they received in Tenby when they arrived all those years ago, and both played an active role in the community.

Mr Markes was a keen naval historian; a past member and former president of Tenby Rotary Club and a former committee member of the Tenby Boxing Day Swim, for which he created the legendary Goscar Oscar trophy for the highest-sponsored group.

He died at Belmont Court Nursing Home on Saturday, February 5, and is survived by Boo who is also a resident of the home; daughter Sally Turton and husband Peter, son Jonny Markes and partner Caroline and grandchildren Tasha and partner Vikash, and Sam.

There will be a private family cremation on Monday, February 21, but for those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will be leaving Belmont Court at approximately 11.15am, travelling via Narberth Road, The Norton, High Street, Upper Frog Street, The Parade, Esplanade, Victoria Street, Trafalgar Road and Park Road before making its way to Parc Gwyn Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to RNLI Tenby, c/o the funeral directors, W. & M. J. Rossiter and Sons, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby SA70 8AB.