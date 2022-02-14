A Pembrokeshire road is partially blocked with traffic queueing traffic due to an two vehicle crash.
Traffic on the A478 near Saundersfoot is moving slowly following a collision between two vehicles.
The crash happened near the Brooklands Residential Home just before 10.05am. It is affecting traffic between New Hedges and Kilgetty.
