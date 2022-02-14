A Pembrokeshire has been reopened after a two vehicle crash this morning.
The A478 near Saundersfoot was partially blocked with traffic queueing following the crash near the Brooklands Residential Home just before 10.05am which affected traffic between New Hedges and Kilgetty.
Police said the road has now fully reopened
“Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred just before 10am this morning, 14th February on the A487 near Saundersfoot," said a force spokesperson.
"The road was partially blocked and fully reopened at midday.”
