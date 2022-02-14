A Pembrokeshire animal rescue centre is appealing for a permanent home of a dog named Monkey, who is currently settling into home life with his foster carer.
Monkey arrived at Greenacres Rescue several months ago “in a dreadfully sorry state,” after suffering from “a terrible life".
He was cared for at the centre and is now with his foster carer, finally enjoying running around gardens.
He is described as “very affectionate, likes to be with you if possible, but will happily snooze if you are busy. He is clean in the house, not picky about food, sleeps right through the night. He loves running around the garden with other dogs; and is very active.”
He is also known as a sociable dog, and so would happily fit into a house with other dogs. A young dog, he can be boisterous, so younger children in the house may not be a good idea.
To help, or find out more, visit https://www.greenacresrescue.org.uk/find-a-pet/our-dogs/dogs-listings/monkey/
