Costcutter Ceredigion League round-up / by JOHN ADEY

Eight of the scheduled 12 fixtures in the three Costcutter Ceredigion League divisions were called off late in the day after downpours in the area made football pitches unplayable.

And with a large number of games being scrapped earlier in the season due to coronavirus protocols, some clubs have a backlog of games to fit in.

Reigning division one champions St Dogmaels, whose fixture at Llanboidy was called off at the weekend, still have 10 league games outstanding and are involved in three cups.

Giving an assurance over the situation long-serving league secretary Geraint Davies said: “I can understand the concerns, but things are not too bad.

“We had a dry January and there is no need for concern. The way things are at the moment we should finish the season without any serious problems."

In one of only two division one games to survive the weather at the weekend, Crannog sprang a 2-0 win over visitors Cardigan Town at the Urdd Centre in strong winds and driving rain.

With the blowing gale at their backs in the first half George Colven netted twice for Crannog to give them a two-goal advantage, before they then held firm in the second period.

Another defeat left Town in the division one relegation mire just ahead of New Quay, Dewi Stars and Llandysul.

A few miles further up the coast, New Quay gave it their best shot against visitors and relegation rivals Dewi Stars, before they went down 3-1.

The Seasiders had opened their account through Oliver Edwards, but Stars hit back and netted through Leon Holmes, Ben Biddulph and Rhodri Morgan to secure the three points.

Division two newcomers Pencader United picked up three welcome points with a 5-3 win over Aberaeron Reserves.

Connor Timms led the way for the Carmarthenshire side with a well-taken hat-trick and the other marksmen were Ben Sears and Alfie Morgan. Endaf Williams, Dafydd Evans and Rhodri Jones all netted for the home team.

Division three leaders Llanilar Reserves notched a 2-1 win over second-placed Ffostrasol Reserves at Troedrhiw Park, with goals from Tomos Carrero and Ioan Jones securing the points. Carwyn Griffiths scored for the home side.

Fixtures: Saturday, 19 February:

Division One: Cardigan Town v Llandysul; Crannog v St Dogmaels; Dewi Stars v Ffostrasol; Lampeter v Crymych; New Quay v Felinfach.

Division Two: Aberaeron Reserves v Maesglas; Aberporth v Pencader United; Llandysul Reserves v Crannog Reserves; St Dogmaels Reserves v Bargod Rangers.

Division Three: Crymych Reserves v Cardigan Town Reserves; Maesglas Reserves v Felinfach Reserves. South Cards Cup: Llanboidy Reserves v Ffostrasol Reserves; Llechryd v Llanilar Reserves.