A Pembrokeshire branch of Aldi is reopening later this week, after being part of a £600million investment by the supermarket chain to improve its stores and services across the UK.
The Pembroke Dock store of Aldi will reopen to customers on Thursday, February 17, at 8am, with a new customer-focused format which allows products to be found easier.
The 1,250-square-metre store offers “increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products".
There will also be “a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers".
The refurbishment will also create additional jobs, with the store currently employing 30 members of the local community.
Aldi store manager David Young said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.
“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”
The store, with more than 100 car parking spaces, will be open between 8am and 10pm on Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
