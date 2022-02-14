Pembrokeshire people are being urged to show Withybush Hospital some love this Valentine’s Day by flooding Hywel Dda University Health Board with letters protesting about the downgrading of the hospital.

The business case approved by Hywel Dda Health Board last month proposes ‘repurposing’ Withybush into a community hospital which would have a 24/7 GP-led urgent care centre.

The urgent care centre would deal with minor injuries such as sprains and strains, wound infections, some broken bones, minor burns, minor head injuries, minor illnesses, minor eye injuries, back shoulder and chest injuries and insect and animal bites.

More serious injuries would be dealt with at a newly built urgent and planned care hospital, expected to be built on a site between Narberth and St Clears, which would be home to a trauma unit and emergency department.

The business case states that ‘consolidating services’ such as A&E, emergency surgery and trauma, onto fewer sites "will improve standards, service resilience and a shift towards 24-hour, seven-day models of care".

Pembrokeshire residents are deeply concerned at A&E being moved out of the county with the Save Withybush Facebook group having a huge influx of new members.

“Pembrokeshire is being badly and dangerously let down with healthcare provision,” said the group’s Jacqueline Doig.

“How can an entire county be left without A&E (emergency care) provision and a general hospital? Surely that is unthinkable for an entire population to be so wrongly and dangerously treated?”

Today Pembrokeshire residents are being urged to let the powers-that-be know how they feel about losing their A&E, how they would be affected by cuts to services and what they love and appreciate about Withybush.

“Today is the day for sending your heartfelt missives,” said a spokesperson for the group. “Let them know how you feel. There is still time.

“We hope Pembrokeshire does itself proud and they got a very strong message.”

A list of politicians and health board members to send letters to may be found here.