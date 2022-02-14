Two Pembrokeshire eating estabishments and the new McDonald's at the gateway to the county have been given new food hygiene ratings.
The Food Standards Agency's website shows that it's good news for all three, with each being awarded the top 'scores on the doors' rating.
Cocos, at The Waterfront Gallery, The Old Sail Loft, The Docks, Milford Haven was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 7.
And Neyland Bethesda Cafe, at Bethesda Baptist Church in the town's Frederick Streetwas also given a score of five on January 19.
It means that of Pembrokeshire's 374 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 293 (78 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The new McDonald's in St Clears opened on January 28, with its 'five' rating being awarded on January 31.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.