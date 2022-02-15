The Met Office has provided all of west Wales with a yellow weather warning for wind, which will happen later this week.
The warning is concerning the time between midnight to 9pm throughout the majority of Friday, February 18, when Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will be susceptible to heavy winds.
The warning concerns much more than west Wales however, with all of Wales, England and Northern Ireland affected, along with southern Scotland.
The Met Office said: “Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday, bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.”
The Met Office has also said:
- There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, rooves blown off and power lines brought down
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- Where damaging winds occur, there is a chance that long interruptions to power supplier and other services may occur
- There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with long delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
