A Pembrokeshire mother who failed to send her children to school must pay £284 in fines and fees.

The woman, who cannot be named or identified for legal reasons, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 10.

She pleaded guilty to two separate charges of being a parent whose children failed to regularly attend school.

The first charge related to a teenage pupil who did not regularly attend a Pembrokeshire secondary school between June and November 2021.

The second charge related to a different child, age six, who had failed to attend a primary school between June and December 2021.

The mother admitted both charges.

She was fined a total of £80 and ordered to pay costs of £170 and a victim surcharge of £34.

She must pay the total of £284 in monthly instalments of £52, starting on March 10.

Three other parents also appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates on Thursday on similar charges. However, their cases were adjourned to later dates.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council, which bought the charges, said that school attendance was a growing problem that was taken very seriously by the authority.

Last term, an additional 52,000 learning days were not attended – compared with the same period two years ago.

“By bringing these cases we are upholding children’s right to an education under Article 28 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child,” said the spokesperson.

“There is a wealth of evidence which shows that significant absence from school can have a severe negative impact on a child’s achievement.

“Put quite simply, a child cannot learn if they are not at school.

“Taking enforcement action is always a ‘last resort’ option after all attempts to engage with and assist the family have been exhausted.”