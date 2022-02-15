After a potential UFO sighting occurred last week by Valero Pembroke Refinery, a video was sent to The Western Telegraph which also shows an unusual object in the Pembrokeshire sky.

The video, sent to us after a photographer spotted a blue light hovering several hundred feet above Valero Pembroke Refinery, shows a light in the dark county skies.

The video was taken within two weeks of the light above the refinery being seen. Could the two be linked?