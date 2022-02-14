A BODY has been found in Milford Haven after welfare concerns were raised.
The police released a statement saying the body of a man was found on February 6.
The statement read: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended an address in Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, at approximately 3.30pm on Sunday, February 6, following welfare concerns being raised for a 31-year-old-man.
"Sadly, the man had passed away.
"Next of kin have been informed and will continue to be supported by specialist officers.
"Enquiries are ongoing but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."
