New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Carmarthenshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: McDonald's at Tenby Road, St Clears, rated on January 31
• Rated 5: C T Moore & Partners at Cabin, A40 Lay-By; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Calon Lan at 2 Ash Grove, Carmarthen, rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Stradey Arms (Bwyd o'r Galon) at The Stradey Arms, 1 Stradey Road, Llanelli rated on January 11
One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Phoenix Tavern at The Phoenix, 1 Pen Y Groes Road, Gorslas, Llanelli; rated on January 10
There are two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Valentino's at 4 Farmers Row, Llanelli, rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Positano Pizza at 28 Heol Llanelli, Trimsaran rated on January 13
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.