Another 325 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 48 hours according to Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today (Monday, February 14), state there were 142 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 77 in Pembrokeshire and 106 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 78,082 – 43,506 in Carmarthenshire, 23,342 in Pembrokeshire and 11,234 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 6 there were 25,497 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,651 were positive.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 690 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 2,122 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 802,438 cases and 6,923 deaths.

There have been 16,698 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,516,661 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,377,764 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,863,556 people and 54,405 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.