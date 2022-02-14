Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit arrested a woman in Hakin yesterday afternoon, Sunday February 13.
The arrest was made after she provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
Officers said that she has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of her blood sample.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.