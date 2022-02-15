A library in Pembrokeshire is inviting children to attend a session where they can read stories to a sit-in dog, as part of the Reading with Dogs scheme.
The programme allows children to attend libraries, and grow in confidence with their reading skills as they choose a book which they then read to a dog.
Next week, Harry the dog will be at Neyland Library, where he will be sitting for an hour listening to books being read to him.
Harry will be at the library between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on the afternoon of Friday, February 25.
Booking is essential, and can be done by telephoning 01437 775131.
