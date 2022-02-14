ASSISTANT manager Gary Richards said there were plenty of positives for Haverfordwest County to take from their goalless draw with Aberystwyth Town on Friday.

The Bluebirds were left to rue a superb penalty save by visiting keeper Alex Pennock to deny Danny Williams from the spot as the points were shared at Bridge Meadow.

Kieran Lewis also hit the crossbar in a glut of chances for the hosts, who remain second-from-bottom in the Cymru Premier table, with one game to go before the league split.

“I was really pleased with the effort and the level of the performance of everyone," said former Swansea City defender and first team coach Richards.

"All we said to the players after the game was that they have to get the rewards for their good play. We just did not stick the ball in the net.

"We were bitterly disappointed (by the penalty miss), but it was not the only chance we had.

"We are always working hard in training to create and score more goals, but the fact we create chances makes it less worrying.

"But it is really important the players understand we need to put the ball in the net, and get rewards for their good performances."

Alhagi Touray Sisay made his mark by stepping off the bench to win the penalty, and there is competition for places, with Corey Shepherd making his first start since rejoining the club.

Richards made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Aber, with Kyle Patten, Kieran Lewis and Shephard replacing Jazz Richards, Kurtis Rees and Ricky Watts in the starting line-up.

“They all are pushing for a starting spot. We were pleased with Touray's performance off the bench, he made a difference," said Richards.

"We expect this of all our players, not just the ones who come off the bench."

Next up for Haverfordwest is a trip north to face Cefn Druids on February 26 in the final game of Phase One, and new boss Nicky Hayen could take charge of his first match.

"We all want him to start sooner rather than later. He is watching training and games and we speak to each other," said Richards.

"We are sure when it all gets done he will be ready. He cannot wait.

“He thinks we have a strong squad and we should not be where we are, he is pretty happy with the strength of the squad.

"It is just a case of him being able to get on the grass to start implementing ideas.

“We have 11 games to go so there is plenty of time, but we know how quickly those games will come."