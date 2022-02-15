The Milford Haven Energy Kingdom project open day has been postponed, due to incoming storms expected for this Friday.
The open day was supposed to occur between 10am and 4pm on Friday, February 18, but will not take place on that date due to a weather forecast.
Storm Eunice is expected to provide heavy winds across Pembrokeshire across the Friday morning and afternoon, and so the event has been postponed.
Pembrokeshire County Council said: “A new date will be confirmed in due course.”
