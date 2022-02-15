PLAID Cymru remain in favour of the continuation of Accident and Emergency services in Withybush.

In an exclusive interview with the Western Telegraph, leader of Plaid, Adam Price MS, says he wants to see the continuation of A&E services in Pembrokeshire, and that any plans to reconfigure health services in west Wales must account for rural communities.

The comments come as Mr Price called for Carmarthen to be considered a site of a new west Wales hospital.

A business case for a new hospital was submitted to the Welsh Government by Hywel Dda Health Board, with the target to have the hospital open by 2029.

Hywel Dda University Health Board, following approval on January 27, states that "consolidating services" such as A&E, emergency surgery and trauma, onto fewer sites "will improve standards, service resilience and a shift towards 24-hour, seven-day models of care".

The case proposes ‘repurposing’ Withybush into a community hospital which would have a 24/7 GP-led urgent care centre, with more serious injuries dealt with at a new urgent and planned care hospital, to be built on a site between Narberth and St Clears.

The decision has caused uproar, with Facebook Group Save Withybush planning a rally and protest outside Withybush on Wednesday, February 23.

“Plaid Cymru remains strongly in favour of the continuation of Accident and Emergency services in both Glangwili and Withybush,” said Senedd member for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, Price.

“Any proposals for re-configuration of health services in the west must account for the impact on rural communities at the edges of the region’s geography, from Cilycwm to Tyddewi.

“We believe both current hospital sites must receive consideration as ongoing A&E sites, so that communities on the periphery of the region do not lose out on crucial emergency services.”

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, also added his support to preserving A&E services in Pembrokeshire.

"I fully understand the concerns of people living in the outer regions of west Wales regarding centralizing services further from their communities,” said Mr Campbell.

“This is why I am fully supportive of keeping A&E services at both Withybush and Glangwili hospitals.

“The time for further discussion is when we have concrete proposals from Hywel Dda on what this will look like.”