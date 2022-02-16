We are South Wales's premier nursing agency specialising in the provision of qualified nurses and experienced healthcare support workers to major NHS trusts, private hospitals, local authority and private nursing homes, mental health and learning difficulty units, prisons, social services, industry, doctors surgeries and many more.

In addition to providing gainful and well-paid employment to nurses and support workers we have gained a reputation for our high quality and helpful service.

We also provide up-to-the minute training courses for trained nurses and health care assistants. New courses are constantly being designed to add to our portfolio of learning aids. We successfully support over 200 clients across Wales, and we have a proven track record of finding the right staff at the last minute.

Direct Nursing Services has a digital technology telephone system upon which calls may be recorded for training and monitoring. Being a local agency, we aim to provide continuity of staff whenever possible.

Our nurses and carers are provided with round-the-clock support from our experienced and specialist recruitment and clinical team, and we provide an out-of-hours service that runs 24 hours, seven days a week as standard.

Would you like to works for one of Wales most successful nursing agencies? Work around your family commitments and your lifestyle choices. An agency that can offer you fulltime, part time, or just the occasional shifts.

Student nurses can choose to work while studying. All agency workers must be authorised to work in the European Economic Community (EEC). All qualified nurses must have experience and have current, unrestricted NMC registration.

Benefits of working with Direct Nursing Services are

Excellent salary rates

Holiday pay

Weekly payroll

Pension scheme option

Unique rewards programme

Flexible, easily accessible & abundant range of assignments

View and book assignments at your finger tips with our booking app

Free DNS online training service

24 hour helpline

Local agency with an excellent reputation

Friendly and helpful office staff always willing to go the extra mile.

Open door policy

You can arrange block bookings for up to eight weeks with some NHS trust (ask our staff for details)

Preferred supplier of the NHS

If you are a qualified RGN or higher or a Home Care Assistant looking for work we would like to hear from you. If you are not already registered with us and would like to benefit from joining our team, please complete our on line application form.

Once we have received your application we will arrange for one of our own in-house recruitment consultants to make contact with you to arrange an interview.

We usually arrange and conduct our interviews in a premises located conveniently for you. We will send you a e-mail confirming the date, time and venue of your interview and will advise you what you will need to bring with you on the day.

If the arranged appointment is inconvenient for you we will rearrange it at your request. Our recruitment team will search for assignments that meet your skills set and are within proximity of your geographical working area.