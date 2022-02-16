A Pembrokeshire school is taking part in this Thursday’s ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day,’ by delivering daffodils of kindness across Milford Haven to help brighten people’s day.
The day takes place on Thursday, February 17, but Milford Haven School is getting involved already by placing daffodils of kindness, donated by Blas y Tir, across the town.
The school received 100 bunches of daffodils, and is placing 20 per day throughout the town to spread kindness across the week.
Jodie Crolla, communications officer at Milford Haven School said: “This year for Random Acts of Kindness Day we were lucky enough to partner with Blas Y Tir, who kindly donated 100 bunches of daffodils for us to deliver to our local community to spread kindness.
“Every day this week we will leave bunches of daffodils in random places in our local community, if you find one please take it home. We hope it will inspire others to commit acts of kindness this Random Acts of Kindness Day.”
Many of the people who have found a bunch have commented, saying:
“I found some in Steynton this morning. I smiled all the way home. How lovely, thank you.”
“What a lovely thought. They are now in a vase that says ‘a little kindness can bring a lot of happiness,’ which I thought was appropriate.”
“Thank you so much. I found these today and they have brightened up my day.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.