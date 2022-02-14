A Pembrokeshire pensioner must pay £500 and must comply with a community order after admitting making nine different nuisance calls to the emergency services.
Ann Gately, of Chapel Hill Lane, Templeton, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on February 4 to admit to two separate counts of dialling 999 ‘without reasonable excuse’.
The first involved six 999 calls that were made within the period of a day on January 18 this year.
Gately, 75, had previously been prohibited from dialling 999 ‘without reasonable excuse’ by a criminal behaviour order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court in November last year.
On February 2 she made a further three 999 calls from her home address, again breaching the criminal behaviour order.
A further charge that she rang 999 twice on January 20 this year was dismissed by the court, as no evidence was offered.
For the January 18 offence magistrates made Gately the subject of a community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
For the February 2 offence Gately was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge. A community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement was also imposed for this offence.
There was no order made for court costs and magistrates took Gately’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.
Gately must pay the £550 by March 4 of this year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.