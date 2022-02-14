At 7am on Sunday, convicted sex offender Paul Robson absconded from a Lincolnshire prison, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Newcastle-born Robson lived in Oxford at the time of his offences and “presents a particular danger to women and young children”.

Robson is serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault.

Here is what we know about him and the manhunt so far.

What was Paul Robson in prison for?





Robson was jailed at Oxford Crown Court in 2000 after he entered a woman’s home through a cat flap before tying her up, putting a pillowcase over her head, and brutally assaulting her while holding a knife to her throat.

The 56-year-old had only been released from prison three weeks before the attack and was on licence – with the sentencing judge describing him as a “menace to females”.

How did Paul Robson escape from prison?





Robson walked out of HMP North Sea Camp near Boston. The jail is a category D men’s open prison which holds a large proportion of sex offenders and those serving indeterminate sentences, according to an inspector’s report following a scrutiny visit in April last year.

The report, published in June, said 70% of prisoners were assessed as “presenting a high risk of harm to others” and more than half were convicted of sex offences.

What are the police doing to catch Paul Robson?





Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of inquiry.

“He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

“Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.”

What should you do if you think you see Paul Robson?





Robson is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and of slim build. If you do think you see him, do not approach.

Detective Chief Superintendent Cox said: “If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately.

“We are really grateful for all the shares so far and rest assured we will continue our efforts to find and arrest him. Thank you.”