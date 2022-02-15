Communities across Pembrokeshire are being invited to apply for a ‘Happy to Chat’ bench to be installed in order to help tackle loneliness and isolation.
The benches, which are made available due to a grant from Age Friendly Communities, feature a sign which says: “Sit here if you don’t mind someone stopping to say hello.”
Applications for the benches should be in a location where people will find it helpful, a place where people could stop to chat for others, or simply an area with currently limited seating.
Applications are welcome from community groups or organisations, charities, as well as community and town councils.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s older person's champion, Cllr Simon Hancock, said: “Some people may go days or even weeks without the simplest of human contact and are living in increased isolation so the 'Happy to Chat Bench' seeks to break down that social barrier and encourage conversation.
“As restrictions ease and spring and summer approach, many people will be looking to interact once more with their community.
“By sitting on the bench, people will know that you’re open to a friendly talk.
“Whoever you are, whatever your age, you might make a new friend, or simply brighten someone’s day.”
To apply, email communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk with the heading ‘Chat Benches’ by Wednesday, February 23, to request an application form.
