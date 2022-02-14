TEMPORARY traffic lights are being put in place on a busy road in Pembrokeshire for the week.
Traffic Wales have confirmed traffic lights are being put in place on the A40 between Haverfordwest and Fishguard near Haverfordwest Airfield for tree encroachment works.
South Wales Trunk Road Agency confirmed the works with assistant area engineer west Martin Summons saying: "The temporary lights in position at the moment on the A40, are being used for tree encroachment works, that are programmed for this week in that area."
