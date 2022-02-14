Coronavirus cases have increased by more than 1,400 in a week in the three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Based on the most recent Monday, February 14, figures, cases increased by 1,470 in the three counties from Monday, February 7’s 78,082.
Pembrokeshire increased by 378, to 23,342; Carmarthenshire by 746, to 43,506; and Ceredigion by 346, to 11,234.
The three counties saw five extra Covid-related deaths recorded in the last seven days, bringing the total to 690 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
During the same period the number of cases Wales-wide increased by 9,771, to 802,438; with an additional 51 deaths recorded, the total standing at 6,923 throughout the pandemic.
