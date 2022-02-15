IT’S been hard on pubs. That’s how some landlords in Pembrokeshire are describing the way the pandemic has treated the industry.

It comes after Mark Drakeford’s latest announcement which signalled there was light at the end of the tunnel.

On February 10 the First Minister announced that the legal requirement to show a Covid Pass to enter certain venues will be lifted, and face coverings will no longer need to be worn in most indoor public places in Wales before the end of the month.

But for Chris Jenkins, licensee at Friar’s Vaults in Haverfordwest, he said the return to some normality is coming very late in the day.

When asked if he was pleased about the announcement, Mr Jenkins said: “Of course, but it’s a bit late really. I feel the restrictions were persecuting our industry.

“These rules have put off a lot of people coming to the pub. They have just been destroying things.”

Brian Harries, owner of another popular Haverfordwest pub The Bristol Trader, said some of his regulars struggled with the rules.

“Some of the locals did not enjoy the restrictions,” said Mr Harries. “They missed the freedom of coming to the Trader for a drink.”

Mr Harries went so far as to allege some staff had been abused because of the rules.

“There was, on a few occasions,” said Mr Harries. “There were examples of staff taking abuse.

“Thankfully not one local was abusive but we did get people we did not know who could become abusive.”

Mr Harries believes his patrons are ready to begin the road to normality.

“Thankfully it is now moving back to what it used to be,” said Mr Harries.

“We remain vigilant. We still have some of the screens. There are people out there who are still aware Covid is a part of our lives, but I am relieved we are going back and we are now able to offer parts of the pub with a freedom we have not had for two years.”

The initial plan set out by the government is, from Friday, February 18, the domestic Covid Pass will no longer be required for entry into indoor or outdoor events and venues, including nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls. But events and venues will be able to continue to use it if they choose to.

From Monday, February 28, the requirement to wear face coverings will be removed from most indoor public places, apart from in retail, public transport and health and care settings.

Mr Harries finished by pointing out the bigger challenge pubs now face as the pandemic eases off

“For me, it’s important people go away thinking it was lovely at the Trader and they had a great time. It’s still about reputations as well.”