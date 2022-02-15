Volunteers are being sought to help ensure that the Narberth Acappela Voice Festival (NAVF) is a rousing success.
The event is back for one day only this Friday, February 18, and is the first big live event hosted by Span Arts since the start of the pandemic.
Volunteer roles up for grabs include membership of the box office and stewarding teams, artist support (including collecting them from Narberth station), selling tuck, managing the bar at the Singing Feast and Singing Feast clean-up team.
A Span spokesperson said:
"We would love the chance to reconnect with you after a year of virtual separation. NAVF will be the perfect occasion for us to all come together again, so please come and make the event a success and give Span’s 2022 schedule the kick-start it needs."
If you’d like to get involved, email marketing@span-arts.org.uk, mentioning any accessibility requirements you have, your role preference, and whether you have a full driver’s licence.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16, there will be a special volunteer get-together with a free lunch in the Span Arts building at 1pm.
Volunteers will be able to meet Span Arts' new director Bethan Touhig-Gamble, chat with the team and board, and get to know their fellow NAVF volunteers.
Added the Span spokesperson: "The food is on us! We can chat all things NAVF over some refreshments in preparation for the big day.
"Booking not required. We look forward to seeing you."
