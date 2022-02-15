A unique social event held later this week will raise money for services for young people struggling with their mental health.
MamGu Welshcakes in Solva is hosting a community speed chat fundraiser to raise money for the specialist Child and Adolescent Mental Health service (sCAMHS) in north Pembrokeshire.
The event, Cwtch 4 sCAMHS will be hosted at MamGu’s Café in Solva on Friday, February 18.
The event allows attendees to meet other members of their community while enjoying a fine selection of cocktails and Welsh cakes. Using the speed dating format but aimed at making connections rather than romance, conversations will typically be limited to less than five minutes.
The tickets for the event are £10 each. Tickets for a raffle which includes incredible prizes, such as a three-night stay at Galwad y Mor, Camping for six at Celtic Camping & Bunkhouse Accommodation and a £40 voucher for TYF Adventure. are £5.
Thea Noble, co-owner of MamGu Welshcakes, said: “The event really will encourage members of our community to talk and learn from each other, in a really fun way.”
Katie Hancock, fundraising officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities added: “We are so thrilled that MamGu's Welshcakes have chosen to raise funds for sCAMHS. Their Cwtch for sCAMHS event will be a fantastic event for the local community. A huge thank you to all the team at MamGu's”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.