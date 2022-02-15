There will soon be stories told to warm and brighten the dark nights as Ancient Connections hosts a three-day storytelling festival.
The festival's story evenings will tell the ancient tales that connect Wales and Ireland while present-day archaeologists unearth the ‘real stories’ behind them.
Saints, sea monsters, and intrepid journeys to rescue friends across the Irish Sea and more feature in the many myths and legends that will be shared during the event.
Each night, the storyteller will be joined by an archaeologist, from Dig Ventures, Dyfed Archaeological Trust and Irish Archaeology Field School who have been unearthing real evidence from the places these stories are about as part of the Ancient Connections project.
Separated by storm-whipped seas, the audience will discover that these two places are joined not only by shared stories, but by real cultural connections which are being uncovered by archaeologists today.
The archaeological insight gives the chance to discover the ‘real stories’ behind each tale and look at the clues that suggest these myths and legends are rooted in events that took place over 1,000 years ago.
The three nights of storytelling will explore the friendship, folklore, and ancient stories between the two countries and will take place on March 1 at 6.30pm to March 3, 8pm online.
The online event is free but advance booking, by visiting www.ancientconnections.org/events, is required.
