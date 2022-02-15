WEATHER forecasters are warning that storms could bring "very strong and disruptive winds" to some parts of Wales - with worse to come in Pembrokeshire on Friday.

The Met Office has imposed a yellow warning with Storm Dudley, which set to bring 70pmh winds (113km/hr) to north Wales on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, Traffic Wales has been reporting poor driving conditions across the network amid heavy rain and strong winds.

Meanwhile the Met Office is warning that Storm Eunice could also cause "significant disruption" for the whole of Wales on Friday.

It said the winds may be damaging, leading to falling trees, power cuts and damage to buildings.

"There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties," it warned.

The warning for Storm Eunice is in place until 9pm on Friday for the whole of Wales.

BBC Weather reported: "Tonight (Tuesday, February 15) will be cloudy with a band of persistent rain sweeping through from the west in the first half of the night. Drier towards dawn but the odd shower cannot be ruled out.

"Tomorrow morning will start with patchy cloud as conditions will be a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells. A rather cloudy afternoon with sunny spells possible only towards the evening.

"Thursday will be colder with windy conditions. There will be mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a few outbreals of rain. A few spells of sunshine later on.

"Friday will be very windy with cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain.

"Brighter later on, but with strong gusts of wind. Saturday will be breezy with cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain, heavy at times."