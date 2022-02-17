One of Wales’ leading short break destinations is celebrating a five-star rating for its luxuryspa as more than two million people living in the UK plan a wellness break.

Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, has been awarded a 5* Bubble Rating for its Well Spa Retreat from The Good Spa Guide. It comes after the spa was revealed as ESPA’s Flagship Wales Spa of 2021.

Figures reveal more than two million UK residents plan to book a wellness break to escape the winter blues, according to travel association ABTA.

The Good Spa Guide awarded the Well Spa the accolade for its wide range of treatments, its Thermal Suite of saunas and steam rooms, high quality staff and spa therapists, food, changing facilities and more.

They look for standards of facilities, cleanliness, customer service and the range of treatments, created in-house, including the use of handcrafted hot stones made from actual Preseli bluestone.

The Well Spa Retreat sits within the centre in the heart of a private village within the 500-acre resort near Narberth. It’s surrounded by luxury lodges, cottages, and apartments in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, renowned for its natural beauty and tranquillity.

“We’re really happy to have been awarded five bubbles stars from The Good Spa Guide. The guide is one of the UK’s leading authorities on spas and to know we’re among the best in the country is recognition of our team and the high standards and customer service we always strive to attain,” said Samantha Hewer, Manager of The Well Spa.

“Many of our guests at Bluestone book into the spa because they want to enhance their wellbeing. Whether it’s one of our unique treatments, designed by us, or relaxing in one of our brick saunas or one of our herbal steam rooms. Combining the spa with their short-break stay, or by experiencing one of our spa breaks, is a great way of relaxing and recharging the batteries.”

According to The Good Spa Guide: “Five bubble spas will give you the whole package; an uninterrupted spa journey, tip top treatments, first rate facilities and fabulous customer service. They may have a wider choice or facilities or cutting-edge treatments. Be prepared for a slice of spa luxury.”

She adds: It's all about expectation and promise fulfilment: As long as a spa does what it says it does well, we're happy Spa Spies.”

The Well Spa is about to launch a new range of treatments in the spring.

Samantha added: “We’re keeping tight lipped about our new treatments for the Spring, needless to say our guests, old and new, will enjoy the new range and they’ll be getting five-star treatment with it.”

The Well Spa Retreat is offering a range of health and wellbeing breaks. These include the Spa Escape Break which includes staying in a luxury studio apartment within the resort’s private village where guests can explore the 500-acre resort, as well as enjoying dining at one of the many eateries.

They can even have an invigorating splash into the Blue Lagoon Waterpark or take to the woods for a range of Steep Ravine activities and much more.

The break includes a one-night stay, a 60-minute treatment per adult (over 18 years), and a one-hour visit to the Thermal Suite per adult. Prices start at £214 based on two people staying on 1st February 2022.

To find out more about the spa and to book, please visit Bluestone’s website: www.bluestonewales.com/well-spa