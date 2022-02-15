Hywel Dda University Health Board has shown its support to the Welsh Government’s target to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, by implementing several initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint.
The health board has started the first energy performance contract in Wales, which has reduced carbon emissions of approximately 14,525 tonnes since 2015.
Furthermore, roof-mounted photovoltaic panels have been installed in seven sites across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, including:
- Amman Valley Hospital
- Bro Cerwyn
- Bronglais Hospital residences
- Milford Haven Health Centre
- Pembroke Dock Health Centre
- Llandovery Integrated Care Centre
- Cardigan Integrated Care Centre
In total, these schemes are estimated to save approximately 419,165 Kwh of electricity and £40,000 per annum.
Paul Williams, head of property performance at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Over the years, Hywel Dda has been committed to being a pioneer in implementing energy efficient solutions at our healthcare facilities.
“But we won’t be resting on our laurels. Over the next few weeks and months, we will be announcing several new initiatives, which will continue to reduce our carbon footprint, as well as save money in terms of energy costs.
“We will keep you updated on the progress on each of these exciting initiatives, as we surge forward towards enabling a greener tomorrow.”
