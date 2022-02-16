Volunteers collected eight bags of litter during a recent community litter pick, held to celebrate the launch of a new Pembrokeshire litter picking hub.

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids is now a Keep Wales Tidy litter picking hub.

With the help of 17 volunteers, including seven students from the Eco Committee of Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi’s Non Campus, eight bags of litter was collected during the inaugural litter pick.

The new hub forms part of Keep Wales Tidy’s Caru Cymru (‘Love Wales) initiative, which aims to inspire individuals, community groups and businesses to be proactive in looking after their local environment.

Tegryn Jones, chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, took part in the launch and said: “We’re delighted to have set up this new hub, which will make it easier than ever to take positive action against litter in the local community.”

More than a hundred hubs have now been set up across the country, allowing members of the community to borrow litter picking kit, including, hi-vis vests, rubbish bags and litter pickers at no cost.

David Rowe, Keep Wales Tidy’s project officer for Pembrokeshire said: “It’s fantastic to have opened the first litter picking hub at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids.

“I’d like to thank all the staff at the visitor centre and the pupils of Non Campus Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi for giving up their time and support last week.

“The new hub will enable individuals, groups and businesses the opportunity to borrow equipment and tackle litter in their local community. It will make litter picking as easy as possible in the north Pembrokeshire region, providing everything from litter pickers, hoops, hi-vis vests to bin bags.”

If you’d like to help tidy up your area and would like to borrow equipment, contact Oriel y Parc on 01437 720392 or email info@orielyparc.co.uk.

To find your nearest Litter Picking Hub visit www.keepwalestidy.cymru/caru-cymru/community-action/litter-picking-hubs/