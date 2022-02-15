Did you forget about Valentine’s Day and need to order a late present? Or maybe you just want to treat yourself to a mid-month gift? Well, look no further than The Perfume Shop with its incredible range of February deals.
With savings on brands such as Versace, Gucci, Calvin Klein and more, there’ll be a scent for all tastes.
The Perfume Shop sale for her
Versace Crystal Noir EDT 90ml is reduced from £75 to £39, a saving of £40!
Jean Paul Gaultier So Scandal! EDP 50ml is now just £59.99, reduced from £69.50
Versace Dylan Blue Pour Femme EDP 50ml is now £36.99 reduced from £74.
You can order Emporio Armani Diamonds EDP 100ml for only £39.99.
Gucci Bamboo EDT 50ml is only £39.99.
View all the scents for her on The Perfume Shop website.
The Perfume Shop sale for him
Versace Man Eau Fraiche EDT 50ml was £4 and is now just £24.50!
Paco Rabanne 1 Million EDT 50ml is reduced from £51 to £43.99.
You can buy Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme EDT 50ml for only £49.99.
Paco Rabanne Invictus Victory EDP 100ml is down to just £67.
