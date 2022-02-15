GOODWICK United’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Pembrokeshire Senior Cup ended as Iwan Izzard’s neat second half strike saw Carew edge a closely-fought 1-0 win.
The deadlock was finally broken when Shaun Whitfield’s free-kick struck the Goodwick wall and ricocheted to Izzard, who fired home the winner beyond keeper Kyle Marsh.
Rhys Dalling had hit the post in the first half for Goodwick,and Carew keeper Tom Davies did well to deny the Pembrokeshire League leaders.
Hakin United marched on with a 4-1 win over Merlins Bridge, courtesy of goals by Ben Aldred, from the penalty spot, Ashley Bevan, and two goals from sub Justin Harding. Jordan Williams netted for the Wizards.
The remaining quarter-final ties between Neyland and St Clears, and Kilgetty versus Pembroke Boro were both postponed at the weekend.
In division two action, goals from James Trueman and Ewan Findlay sealed a 2-1 win for Hakin United Seconds at Herbrandston, who scored their goal through Scott Reid.
Marcus Allen scored a brace as Johnston beat Broad Haven 3-0, with Scott Patterson also scoring, whilst Liam Parr and Liam Parkes both scored twice as Milford United won 4-1 at Pennar Robins Seconds, who scored through Liam Williams.
Oliver Jones scored twice as Milford Athletic won 5-1 at Solva, with further goals from James Larson, Chris Scoble and Callum Bergin. Steffan Sandford scored for the home team.
Results: Saturday 12/02/22:
Senior Cup Quarter Finals:
Neyland P-P St Clears
Hakin United 4-1 Merlins Bridge
Kilgetty P-P Pembroke Boro
Goodwick United 0-1 Carew
Division One
Hundleton P-P Pennar Robins
St Ishmaels P-P Monkton Swifts
Clarbeston Road P-P Narberth
Division Two
Herbrandston 1-2 Hakin United II
Johnston 3-0 Broad Haven
Pennar Robins II 1-4 Milford United
Monkton Swifts II P-P Merlins Bridge II
Solva 1-5 Milford Athletic
Division Three
Haverfordwest CC P-P Broad Haven
Fishguard Sports II P-P Lawrenny
Cosheston P-P Carew II
Tenby 8-0 Camrose
Pendine P-P Goodwick United II
Division Four
Carew III P-P Solva II
St Florence 5-1 Haverfordwest CC II
Letterston 6-3 St Ishmaels II
Pennar Robins III 7-1 Milford United II
Division Five
Prendergast Villa 3-4 Tenby II
Lawrenny II 2-1 St Clears II
Angle P-P Herbrandston II
Newport Tigers P-P Milford Athletic II
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.