GOODWICK United’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Pembrokeshire Senior Cup ended as Iwan Izzard’s neat second half strike saw Carew edge a closely-fought 1-0 win.

The deadlock was finally broken when Shaun Whitfield’s free-kick struck the Goodwick wall and ricocheted to Izzard, who fired home the winner beyond keeper Kyle Marsh.

Rhys Dalling had hit the post in the first half for Goodwick,and Carew keeper Tom Davies did well to deny the Pembrokeshire League leaders.

Hakin United marched on with a 4-1 win over Merlins Bridge, courtesy of goals by Ben Aldred, from the penalty spot, Ashley Bevan, and two goals from sub Justin Harding. Jordan Williams netted for the Wizards.

The remaining quarter-final ties between Neyland and St Clears, and Kilgetty versus Pembroke Boro were both postponed at the weekend.

In division two action, goals from James Trueman and Ewan Findlay sealed a 2-1 win for Hakin United Seconds at Herbrandston, who scored their goal through Scott Reid.

Marcus Allen scored a brace as Johnston beat Broad Haven 3-0, with Scott Patterson also scoring, whilst Liam Parr and Liam Parkes both scored twice as Milford United won 4-1 at Pennar Robins Seconds, who scored through Liam Williams.

Oliver Jones scored twice as Milford Athletic won 5-1 at Solva, with further goals from James Larson, Chris Scoble and Callum Bergin. Steffan Sandford scored for the home team.

Results: Saturday 12/02/22:

Senior Cup Quarter Finals:

Neyland P-P St Clears 

Hakin United 4-1 Merlins Bridge

Kilgetty P-P Pembroke Boro

Goodwick United 0-1 Carew

Division One

Hundleton P-P Pennar Robins

St Ishmaels P-P Monkton Swifts

Clarbeston Road P-P Narberth

Division Two

Herbrandston 1-2 Hakin United II

Johnston 3-0 Broad Haven

Pennar Robins II 1-4 Milford United

Monkton Swifts II P-P Merlins Bridge II

Solva 1-5 Milford Athletic

Division Three

Haverfordwest CC P-P Broad Haven

Fishguard Sports II P-P Lawrenny

Cosheston P-P Carew II

Tenby 8-0 Camrose

Pendine P-P Goodwick United II

Division Four

Carew III P-P Solva II

St Florence 5-1 Haverfordwest CC II

Letterston 6-3 St Ishmaels II

Pennar Robins III 7-1 Milford United II

Division Five

Prendergast Villa 3-4 Tenby II

Lawrenny II 2-1 St Clears II

Angle P-P Herbrandston II

Newport Tigers P-P Milford Athletic II 