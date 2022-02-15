Pembrokeshire’s Learning Resource Centre has thanked Milford Haven Rotary Club, which has donated a fridge freezer to the centre, in order to help the pupils work on their independent living skills.
The fridge freezer was bought by the rotary club, and members presented the donation to class teacher Heather Aitchison, head boy Joel Robbins and deputy head girl Megan Davies.
Members of Milford Haven Rotary Club said that they purchased and donated the freezer in order to assist pupils at the centre, who are currently learning and improving their independent living skills.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Learning Centre said: “We are all very grateful to them for their support.”
